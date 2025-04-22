Break And Enter On King William Street In Huntsville Has OPP Looking For Suspect

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft and are requesting the public’s assistance to identify suspect(s).

On Monday April 21, 2025, an unknown male entered Pizzaville on King William Street in the Town of Huntsville. The unknown male proceeded to steal a container containing an amount of money in it. The male fled on foot from the business.

The suspect is a caucasian male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information, please call the Huntsville O.P.P. at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.