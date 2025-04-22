Break And Enter In Huntsville Has OPP Looking For Two Suspects

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a residential Break & Enter and are requesting the public’s assistance to identify suspect(s).

On Monday April 21, 2025, at approximately 1:30 pm, two unknown males entered a residence on Main Street West in the Town of Huntsville. The unknown males searched the residence causing quite a mess. The suspects managed to steal a laptop computer and fled on foot.

The suspects are described as one wearing a red winter jacket with the hood up and large winter boots, the second male wearing a black winter jacket and blue hoodie, a dark colored hat and backpack.

If you have any information, please call the Huntsville O.P.P. at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.