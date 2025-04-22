Smile Cookie Sales In Bracebridge To Support South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

Bracebridge Tim Hortons will once again be bringing smiles and much-needed funds to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation this year.

Restaurant owners Kevin and Laura Francis are donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of Smile Cookies to the Foundation from Monday, April 28 to Sunday May 4.

During this special week, you can satisfy your sweet tooth while making a difference in your community. Featuring a brand-new ooey gooey recipe, cookies are $2 each and will be available for purchase at both Bracebridge Tim Hortons locations.

Cookies can also be pre-ordered in advance to share with friends, family and colleagues. Or

consider purchasing in honour of the hospital’s health care teams, and the Foundation will pick up and deliver on your behalf! Place your preorder by visiting: www.healthmuskoka.ca/smilecookie

“We are so grateful to be selected as the recipients of this year’s Smile Cookie campaign,” says Foundation Executive Director Leah Walker. “This incredible initiative raises vital funds for urgently needed hospital equipment, and our health care teams love when we deliver cookies purchased in honour of them!”

Join us in spreading smiles and supporting our local community. Your Smile Cookie purchase can make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our neighbours.