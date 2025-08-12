Deceased Identified In Parry Sound, Go Fund Me Page Activated

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a sudden death in the waters of Georgian Bay near the Town of Parry Sound.

The deceased has been identified as a 27-year-old from Etobicoke.

On August 8, 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP along with the West Parry Sound OPP marine unit responded to a call regarding found personal property near Georgian Bay which prompted a search of the nearby water. The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (U.S.R.U) later located a person deceased in the waters of Georgian Bay near the Town of Parry Sound.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario – Ontario Forensic pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS) is assisting, and a post-mortem examination will take place at a later time.

Go Fund me Page

“Hello, my name is Isamar Jiménez and I am raising funds to transport my boyfriend Charly’s body to Querétaro, Mexico. He had a work accident in Parry Sound, Canada. We live in Toronto. They are going to transfer him to Mexico and the expenses are very high. I would appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. The news”