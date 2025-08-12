Peterborough OPP Arrest Male For Shooting A Dog

The Peterborough County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested an individual after a report of a dog being shot.

On Sunday August 10, 2025, just prior to 11:00am, members of the OPP Peterborough County Detachment received a report of a family dog being shot by the complainant’s neighbour. Officers spoke with the complainant who advised they heard gunshots and then two of their three dogs came running home. Peterborough County OPP officers attended and after speaking with all parties, one individual was arrested.

Ralph Boake (age 67) of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, ON., was arrested and charged with:

Killing or injuring animals

The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on September 16, 2025.