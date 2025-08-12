Muskoka Timber Mills Unveils New Showroom In Bracebridge – NOW OPEN To The Public!

Muskoka Timber Mills is proud to announce the grand opening of their brand-new showroom in the heart of Bracebridge, Ontario. This inspiring space invites homeowners, builders, and designers to come in and see, touch, and experience over 450 wood products firsthand.

More than just a display of premium materials, the showroom marks a major milestone for the company and a meaningful addition to the local design and construction community. Whether you’re building, renovating, or dreaming up your next project, it’s a must-visit destination for anyone who loves beautiful, high-quality wood.

Muskoka Timber Mills – where craftsmanship meets innovation and design.

www.muskokatimbermills.ca

*This Article Is Sponsored By Muskoka Timber Mills