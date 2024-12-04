Death Of An inmate From Beaver Creek Institution

On December 2, 2024, Alvaro Bonfanti, an inmate from Beaver Creek Institution, died while in custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 75 years old and had been serving a sentence of 5 years, 10 months, and 5 days, which began on October 20, 2023.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified