Danny Michel And Steve Poltz Join Forces For A Captivating Singer-Songwriter Canadian Tour

Danny Michel and Steve Poltz met at a little Canadian folk festival a dozen years ago and became quick pals, creating one-of-a-kind live musical experiences on the spot.

Danny Michel is one of Canada’s finest songwriters. A musical chameleon, able to slip into many genres with ease. An adventurous and unbounded artist. Danny’s single “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” was the 2022 #1 Fan Voted Song Of The Year on CBC Music’s Top 20.

Halifax-born, California-raised Steve Poltz is a storytelling genius, weaving threads through songs to make you laugh and cry. He’s hyper, charismatic, spontaneous, joyous. A little bit Robin Williams, a little bit James Taylor – a live show legend.

On this tour, they’ll hit the stage with their own solo sets and sweeten the evening with impromptu collaborations. Carefree. Fearless. You have to be there to see it LIVE. Expect the unexpected.

With nominations for three Junos, the Polaris Prize, The CBC “Heart Of Gold” and a pile of albums under his belt, Danny Michel is unquestionably one of Canada’s finest songwriters. His thoughtful lyrics & earnest performances have earned him a devoted fan base. A musical chameleon, able to slip into many genres with ease. An adventurous & fearless artist. A master at striking the right balance between unpredictability and meeting expectations, leaving you wanting more as soon as it’s over.

Some people start life with a plan. Not Steve Poltz. He opens himself up to the universe in a way most of us will never be loose enough to achieve, and the universe responds with a wink, a seemingly bottomless well of inspiration, and the talent to truly connect with an audience. While 2021 could have found him adrift, faced with a tour moratorium the likes of which he hadn’t experienced in decades, it opened a door — literally, his friend Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers’ door — to creating an exuberant, thoughtful batch of songs that celebrate life in all of its stages. The resulting album is called Stardust & Satellites [Red House / Compass Records].

Nov 17 Light House Arts Centre – Halifax, NS

Nov 18 Convocation Hall – Wolfville, NS

Nov 19 Pictou Legion – Pictou, NS

Nov 21 TD Music Hall – Toronto, ON

Nov 22 Aeolian Hall – London, ON

Nov 23 Meaford Arts and Cultural Centre – Meaford, ON

Nov 24 St. Paul’s Centre – Orillia, ON

Nov 25 St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage – Morrisburg, ON

Nov 26 Royal City Mission – Guelph, ON