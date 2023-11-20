Bracebridge Driver Charged After OPP Received Several Complaints

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local person after a receiving a series of driving complaints.

On November 19, 2023 at 7:20 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Muskoka Road 118 after observing a dark coloured Acura travelling in an unsafe manner on Manitoba Street and Monck road in Bracebridge.

Due to the increased risk present to other motorists and pedestrians, officers chose to not pursue the vehicle after obtaining some identifying features. A short time later, police received similar calls for service regarding the unsafe driving behaviour of the same vehicle in the Port Carling area and then in the area of the Wahta Convenience Store on Kanien’keha:ka Iohatatie, the main road between Muskoka Road 169 and Highway 400.

Officers continued to search for the vehicle and located it at 8:45 a.m. on Go Home Lake Road in Georgian Bay Township. Police arrested the driver, 26-year-old Justin SUKHara of Bracebridge and he stands charged with the following:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Flight from Peace Officer X2

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 9, 2024 to answer to his charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage of the involved vehicle, is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.