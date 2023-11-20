Driver Charged With Impaired After Crash On Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after a collision in Gravenhurst.

On November 19, 2023 at 3:40 p.m. police, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Gravenhurst Fire Department, received several emergency calls regarding a vehicle that had been driving in a concerning manner and had collided with a median on Highway 11 South just south of Gravenhurst. The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged 23-year-old Edward Buck of Bradford-West Gwillimbury with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 9, 2024 to answer to his charge.