Cycling Canada Athlete Selected As RBC Training Ground Finalist

15 year-old Cycling Canada athlete Alison Tupling has been selected as a finalist for the RBC Training Ground.

RBC Training Ground is a talent identification and athlete funding program designed to find young athletes with Olympic potential, and provide them with the resources they need to achieve their podium dreams.

With the belief that high performance sports should be accessible to all athletes that are talented, qualified, and have the will to compete, this program travels the country searching for athletes between the ages of 14 and 25 that will fuel the Canadian Olympic pipeline.

“Being selected as a finalist means the world to me,” said Tupling. “I feel as though my efforts, hard work, and potential were recognized. I’m super excited to give it my all.”

Tupling is one of 100 athletes who will compete in the final in early December.

The top 30 athletes will receive funding for training in their respective sport.

Tupling is a multi-sport athlete, and has competed in a variety of sports including gymnastics, basketball, hockey, cheer, rugby, cross country, track, powerlifting, flag football, and soccer.

Earlier this year, she won a bronze medal at the Allstar World Championship, in the International U19 Level 2 category, with her cheer team Power Cheer & Tumble Wrath.

Tupling – who is new to the sport of track cycling – is quickly rising amongst its ranks.

Cycling Canada first saw Tupling’s potential at the RBC Training Ground qualifying event in March, where they encouraged her to pursue the sport. Since then, she has earned the opportunity to train in their summer academy, at the prestigious velodrome in Milton – the only facility of its kind in the country.

It is through her new-found success with Cycling Canada that Tupling is hoping to secure a spot at the RBC Training Ground.

She has undertaken a rigorous training schedule to prepare for the final next month, in addition to her other sports commitments.

“I love sports and would do anything to make my dreams a reality.”