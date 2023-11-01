Graffiti And Threatening Messages At A Home In Washago

The Orillia OPP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect(s) in relation to graffiti and threatening messages at a residence in the Village of Washago.

On October 28, 2023, it was reported that the garage doors of a residence were spray painted with antisemitic messages. On October 31, 2023, a second incident was reported at the same location with new threatening antisemitic messages. The OPP Forensic Identification Unit and the OPP Hate Crime and Extremism Unit (HCEU) have been engaged and are providing support for this investigation.

The OPP takes hate-motivated crimes very seriously as they undermine public safety, negatively impact our communities and can escalate toward criminal extremism. Hate-motivated crimes are illegal under the Criminal Code. It is important that hate-motivated crimes and incidents are reported to the police.

The Orillia OPP request that anyone who has any information or video surveillance of either of these incidents to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

“Hate-motivated crimes are illegal and unacceptable. We will not tolerate these incidents in our communities. We encourage anyone with information to come forward. All tips will be thoroughly investigated.”

– Inspector Coyer Yateman, Detachment Commander