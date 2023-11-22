COVID Outbreak Lifted At South Muskoka Hospital

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has confirmed the COVID outbreak at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site is over.

The outbreak lasted eight days, and in total 17 patient cases and nine staff cases were attributed to the outbreak. Outbreak status is lifted when transmission is under control and no further cases are unexpectedly detected.

Visiting to the hospital has resumed in line with MAHC’s current visiting policy that allows an inpatient to have two visitors per day between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors must wear a mask at all times in the building, and those who fail screening for infectious symptoms are reminded they are not permitted to visit loved ones. Before visiting the hospital, visitors should always contact the nursing team to verify the visiting status for a patient.

Despite the outbreak status being lifted, there are COVID-positive patients in hospital and others being monitored for exposure that while in isolation cannot have visitors unless approved by special circumstance.

“We appreciate the all of our team members who have worked very hard to contain this outbreak,” says President & CEO Cheryl Harrison. “As the holidays near and community prevalence of respiratory illness rises, everyone needs to stay vigilant and do everything possible to reduce the risk of infection. Staying home when you’re unwell, cleaning your hands often and getting vaccinated are the best ways to protect yourself.”