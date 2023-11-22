Give The Gift That Gives Back This Holiday Season With A Holiday Lottery Ticket

This holiday season, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation (OLG) has a full suite of holiday lottery products offering a chance to win while also giving back to the community.

New this year, OLG’s MERRY MILLIONS lottery game offers 408 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $1 million and thanks to its raffle-style structure, all prizes are guaranteed to be won. A limited number of tickets are available at OLG retailers across Ontario from now until January 9, 2024. Purchase before December 12, 2023 to get in on a $50,000 Early Bird draw!

“At OLG, we place the customer at the centre of everything we do. Players asked for more chances to win, and we delivered on this request by reimagining existing games and offering new ones like MERRY MILLIONS,” says Nancy Kennedy, OLG’s Chief Lottery and Customer Officer. “This holiday season, OLG offers something for everyone at every price point, blending the excitement of possibilities with the importance of giving back to Ontario communities.”

Like all lottery tickets, all profits from MERRY MILLIONS are reinvested into Ontario to support key government priorities like health care, the treatment and prevention of problem gambling and support for amateur athletes. As one of the largest non-tax revenue generators for the province, OLG delivered $2.5 billion back to Ontario last year, with the sale of lottery tickets making up almost half of that amount.

OLG’s 2023 Holiday Gift Guide

NEW MERRY MILLIONS*

Cost: $20

The new MERRY MILLIONS game offers three Early Bird prizes of $50,000 each, three Main Draw prizes of $1 million each, and an additional 402 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250,000.

Available: November 21, 2023

Holiday INSTANT $20 GIFT PACK*

Cost: $20

With a guaranteed minimum win of $5 in every pack, this gift always delivers. It features six top prizes of $100,000 and contains five tickets in every pack including favourites like BINGO DOUBLER and CROSSWORD TRIPLER.

Available November 6, 2023

$100 ULTIMATE*

Cost: $100

The $100 ULTIMATE INSTANT game offers OLG’s best odds to become a millionaire — with a 1 in 25,000 chance of winning the top prize. Forty $1 million prizes will be drawn on January 4, 2024.

Available October 2, 2023

Gift Cards

Cost: $5 to $100

A Lottery Gift Card is the perfect gift to tuck into a holiday greeting card. Let your adult friends and family choose the games they want to play like draw games, LOTTO MAX, INSTANT and PROLINE by loading a gift card with an amount of your choosing.

OLG reminds parents and adults that all lottery products, including INSTANT tickets, are a form of gambling and are not suitable gifts for children and minors. If you decide to buy lottery gifts for friends and family, please ensure the recipients are at least 18 years of age and older.