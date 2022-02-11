COVID Booster Eligibility Expands To Medically High-Risk And Indigenous Youth

COVID-19 booster dose eligibility has expanded to include youth aged 12 to 17 years of age with medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness, such as cancer, kidney disease and diabetes, amongst others. A complete list of medical conditions is available on the health unit’s website. Eligibility also includes those who are First Nations, Inuit and Métis, in keeping with the prioritization of this population for primary COVID-19 vaccine series and boosters among adults. Booster doses for these priority groups who are at least three months (84 days) since their second dose are now available at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s (SMDHU) community clinics by appointment or on a walk-in basis.

The health unit strongly recommends that all individuals eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, particularly a booster dose, book an appointment or attend a walk-in clinic as soon as they are able to help reduce their risk for severe illness and chance of requiring hospitalization if they become infected with COVID-19. In addition to the 12 to 17 priority groups, those also eligible for a booster dose include all individuals who received their second dose at least 84 days ago and are aged 18 years or older, and 16- and 17-years-olds working as health care workers.

There are many options where you can access your booster. Appointments for the health unit’s community vaccination clinics across Simcoe Muskoka, the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie, the Cottage Country Family Health Team in Gravenhurst and the Algonquin Family Health Team in Huntsville can be booked through the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Other options include appointments through the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic, Barrie Family Health Team, some health care providers and family health teams, select pharmacies.

Walk-ins are also available to Simcoe Muskoka residents at health unit community clinics on a first-come basis, if able to accommodate, to those needing their booster as well as first and second doses to those aged five years of age or older. Walk-ins are also available at the GO-VAXX bus clinics. Up-to-date clinic details and walk-in schedules are available on the health unit’s website and social media accounts.

For more information about COVID-19 and details about where and how to get your vaccination, please visit our website at www.smdhu.org/COVID19.