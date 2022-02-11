Two Charged For Trying To Deliver Contraband Packages To Beaver Creek

On February 8, 2022 at 2 a.m. Bracebridge OPP were contacted by staff at the Beaver Creek Correctional facility in Gravenhurst about multiple packages that had been located on the facility property which were suspected to contain contraband intended for inside the institution.

Police attended, and with Correctional Officers, located and arrested two people. After an investigation into the circumstances, police seized many items that are prohibited inside the correctional facility and arrested and charged 32 year-old Mandella Bringi and 37-year old James Simmons, both of London.

The pair each face the following charges:

– Delivering Contraband to an inmate

Both will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario on March 29, 2022 to answer to their charges.