Traffic Stop On Hwy. 11 Leads To A Fight With Police And Long List Of Drug Charges

On Thursday February 10, 2022 at 9:25 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst, and conducted a traffic stop involving a vehicle that had been travelling well over the posted speed limit.

Officers engaged with the driver and quickly established that he was on criminal conditions and not allowed out of his home.

After exiting the vehicle, the driver became confrontational and fought with the officers. As officers were gaining control of the driver, the passenger- who it was established was also on criminal restrictions- fled the scene on foot.

The OPP Canine Unit along with Emergency Response Team (ERT) and support from Rama Police attended and conducted a land search.

He was located just before 12 a.m. in a commercial area alongside Highway 11 and taken into custody.

Officers seized a sizeable quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, and a large sum of Canadian currency along with a loaded restricted firearm.

Police have charged 23-year-old Ja Quwan Greavves of York, ON with the following:

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (3 counts- Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin)

Resist Peace Officer

Failure to Comply with Release Order X 5

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/Ammunition

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of Prohibited Device for a Dangerous Purpose

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Transport Firearm in a Careless Manner

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition

Speeding

Also charged is 20-year-old Handel Hippolyte of North York, ON with the following:

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (2 counts- Cocaine, Fentanyl)

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Heroin)

Failure to Comply with Release Order X 3

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Fail to Comply with Probation Order X 3

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/Ammunition

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of Prohibited Device for a Dangerous Purpose

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Transport Firearm in a Careless Manner

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition

Both individuals are in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge today for a bail hearing.