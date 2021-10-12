COVID-19 Vaccines Available At Local Pop-Up Clinics Oct. 12 – 17

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is holding one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the community from Oct. 12 – 17. Individuals looking to receive their first or second dose may attend a clinic on a walk-in basis. Vaccinations are available on a first-come basis, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary. The list of clinics offering vaccinations is updated frequently and individuals should visit the health unit’s website for locations and times. Pop-up clinic details are also shared through SMDHU’s social media accounts.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Clinic location: Collingwood Public Library, 55 Ste Marie St., Collingwood

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Perkinsfield Park, 43 County Rd 6., Tiny

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Lafontaine Park, 342 Lafontaine Rd., Tiny

Time: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – École secondaire Roméo-Dallaire, 736 Essa Rd., Barrie

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Clinic location: Moose Deer Point Health Centre, 1025C Mitawbik Rd., Mactier

Time: 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Clinic location: New Tecumseth Library – D.A. Jones Branch, 42 Main St., Beeton

Time: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

Clinic location: Penetang Library, 24 Simcoe St., Penetang

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Clinic location: Deerhurst Resort, 1235 Deerhurst Dr., Huntsville

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Clinic location: Midland Public Library, 320 King St., Midland

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 16, 2021

Clinic location: Henderson Memorial Park, 3171 9th Line, Bradford

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor event, dress accordingly.

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Collingwood Home Hardware and Building Centre, 104 High St., Collingwood

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Immunizations are also available to residents by walk-in only at the COVID-19 Immunization Centre, 29 Sperling Dr., in Barrie on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays until the end of November. Information about clinic times is available on our website. Vaccines are also available through participating pharmacies, the Barrie Family Health Team and some health care providers, and limited appointments at our local health unit offices.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to individuals who are turning 12 years of age in 2021 (born in 2009) and older and needing their first or second dose. Second doses must be at least 21 days after a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, at least 28 days after a first dose of Moderna vaccine, or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).

SMDHU reminds the public to follow current public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including staying home when feeling ill, maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 metres from those living outside of your household, wearing a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible, covering your cough, and washing your hands regularly.

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org.