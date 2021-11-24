COVID-19 Vaccination For Kids 5-11 Years Begins Nov. 26 In Simcoe-Muskoka

Parents and guardians can now book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination for their child(ren) aged five to 11 years through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Public health community clinics in Simcoe Muskoka will be open for booked appointments starting Friday, Nov. 26.

“Getting five-to-11-year-olds vaccinated is safe and the most effective way to protect them from COVID-19,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU’s Medical Officer of Health. “Evidence shows us that the vaccine is 91 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 in children in this age group and has the additional benefit of helping to safeguard against the disruptions to schooling and extra-curricular activities and the social isolation that children have experienced during the pandemic.”

In keeping with provincial guidance that is informed by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), children born between 2010 and 2016 are eligible to receive the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine are recommended, with at least eight weeks between the first and second doses. It is advised that children between five and 11 years of age wait 14 days before or after receiving another vaccine before getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the community clinic locations, the vaccine is also available at participating pharmacies and the Ontario GO-VAXX bus. Individuals can also check with their primary care provider to see if they are offering vaccination.

SMDHU encourages parents and caregivers to make an informed choice about this vaccine, just as they do when considering other vaccinations for their child. Information for parents and caregivers about the vaccine is available on the health unit’s website, including how and where to get the vaccine, answers to frequently asked questions, and helpful resources about making the vaccination experience a positive one for your child.