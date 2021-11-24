Over 50 Search And Rescue Calls In 2021 Has OPP Issuing Safety Reminder

With hunting season well underway, the OPP in Central Region is reminding those venturing outdoors to be prepared and have a plan to ensure a safe return.

The OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) has responded to more than 50 search and rescue calls in 2021. When venturing outdoors, regardless of activity, please have a plan and be prepared.

Outdoor enthusiasts are reminded to:

· Bring a fully charged mobile phone, extra battery and a GPS-enabled device to use when an area has poor phone reception.

· Consider using a geolocation app, such as What3Words, to help rescuers locate you.

· Hunting parties are encouraged to bring handheld radios for everyone in the event that phone service is unavailable.

· Do not solely rely on technology for navigation – bring a map of the area and a compass.

· Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return. Create a detailed plan of your route and leave it with a friend or family member and/or in your vehicle as a guide for search parties.

· Dress for the weather and wear proper footwear as the weather can change quickly.

· Be visible. Hunter orange is a must. All hunters must wear a hunter orange garment and a hunter orange head covering of some sort. The more visible you are, the safer you will be. Check the regulations regarding these requirements.

· Always have a means to start a fire.

· Be prepared and bring items such as water, snacks, matches, a first-aid kit, flashlight and extra gloves, socks and other warm clothing.

· When using an off-road vehicle (ORV) or all-terrain vehicle (ATV), it is your responsibility to abide by the relevant legislation pertaining to its operation. Ensure to wear an approved helmet with chinstrap securely fastened. Pack a shovel, collapsible pail or fire extinguisher in case of fire.

For more information about hunting regulations in Ontario, visit www.ontario.ca/document/ontario-hunting-regulations-summary or contact your local Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) office at 1-877-847-7667.

If you have information about unlawful activity, please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.