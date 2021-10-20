Costco Chosen By Canadian Public As Canada’s Most Respected Grocery/Food Retailer

Costco Wholesale (Costco) has been chosen by the Canadian public as Canada’s Most Respected Grocery/Food Retailer.

After more than a year and a half of unprecedented challenges providing groceries and food items to the Canadian public, Costco was rated the top national retailer against thirteen peers in a poll of 3,784 Canadians during the month of September 2021.

“The global pandemic thrust these retailers in multiple directions over the past twenty months. From immediate consumer stockpiling and supply chain disruptions to their valiant front line essential workers and the pivoting of business/delivery operations for on-line and delivery services, every single one of these retailers truly deserves our respect,” said Jeff Munn, Executive Director of the Canada’s Most Respected Award Program. “Costco captured the top national rating, which is a wonderful accomplishment.”

Rounding out the Top-5 are Your Independent Grocer, Metro, Real Canadian Superstore and Sobeys. The full list of 14 and their rating can be found at www.canadasmostrespected.com. To be considered for this survey, candidate retailers needed to be Canadian owned/operated and manage operations is at least 4 provinces.