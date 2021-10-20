District Reopens Offices To Public For In-Person Services

The District of Muskoka is moving forward with a phased approach to reopening its offices and facilities to the public to provide in-person services. A great deal of planning and preparation has gone into reopening our offices, and many protocols are in place to ensure the health and safety of both staff and members of the public.

All visitors, customers and clients accessing in-person services will be required to follow all public health guidance and enhanced health and safety requirements, including:

COVID-19 screening

Physical distancing

Mask wearing

Hand sanitizing

Offices Reopening Monday, October 18, 2021

BRACEBRIDGE Administrative and Community Services Office

Services available: housing supports, social assistance, and emergency assistance programs water and sewer payments, home childcare payments, planning and development applications, road and transportation applications, garbage and recycling inquiries, and general customer service inquiries

Appointments are not required

Location: 70 Pine St. in Bracebridge

GRAVENHURST and HUNTSVILLE Community Services Offices

Services available: housing supports, social assistance, and emergency assistance programs

Appointments required. Call 705-645-2412 to make an appointment

Call 705-645-2412 to make an appointment Locations: 141 Main St. Gravenhurst Unit 5, 1 King William St. Huntsville



Virtual options remain available to serve you!

All services are still available to residents, clients, and customers by calling 705-645-2100 or by email. We encourage you to visit our website at www.muskoka.on.ca and subscribe to updates to receive the latest information.

Provincial Offences Administration (POA) Court

The POA Court located at 76 Pine St. in Bracebridge remains closed at this time, and court proceedings remain virtual. Visit www.muskoka.on.ca/en/provincial-offences/court-proceedings-during-covid-19.aspx for more information. Non-contact POA Court services continue to be available for the following services:

Pay your ticket online at www.paytickets.ca

Pay your ticket or file for a court date by drop box located at the front door of 76 Pine St., Bracebridge (NO CASH please)

Pay your fine over the phone by calling (705) 645-1231

All other District services, including paramedic services, long-term care, social housing facility maintenance, water and wastewater, waste management, and road operations, have continued to operate throughout the pandemic, with modifications to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public.

“I would like to thank all staff in all of our divisions for continuing to provide exceptional services,” said District Chair John Klinck. “The District and Area Municipalities are dedicated to supporting individuals and recognizes the important role that everyone has in keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

For updates on public access to facilities, programs or services at our Area Municipalities, please visit:

For further COVID-19 information, please visit the Simcoe Muskoka Public Health unit website: www.simcoemuskokahealth.org