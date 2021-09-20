Copper Wire Theft Under Investigation In Minden Hills Township

Members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP are looking to identify a suspect in the theft of copper wire in Minden Hills Township.

Between August 25, and September 5, 2021, officers responded to three separate incidents of theft of copper wire from Hydro One substations with an approximate combined value of $7,000.

The same unknown male is believed to be responsible for the thefts. The vehicle is described as a white GMC two-door pickup truck with a spray-painted white bed cover and large metal front bumper.

On September 14, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle was located in a parking lot in Minden. Police attempted to apprehend the male, but he fled in his vehicle at a high rate of speed and officers disengaged due to public safety concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).