Contraband And Unauthorized Items Found At Beaver Creek Worth $58,000

On January 11, 2024, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized on the perimeter of Beaver Creek Institution, a multi-level security federal institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included tobacco, marijuana, rolling papers, and cell phone accessories.

The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $58,000.

A male was arrested by the Bracebridge OPP after conducting a traffic stop on Reay Road in Gravenhurst on a pick up truck and may face criminal charges.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC has heightened measures to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against

those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety

and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

OPP Press Release:

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after responding to a concern from Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst.

On January 11, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. Bracebridge OPP received a report from Beaver Creek Institution about a package of contraband items that had been located within their perimeter. Officers conducted patrols along the nearby roads and located a vehicle parked in an unexpected area nearby. As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged 24-year-old Mohamed Ajoql of Pierrefonds, Quebec with the following:

Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Contraband Beyond the Visitor Control Point in a Penitentiary

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 27, 2024 to answer to his charges.

