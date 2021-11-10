Confirmed Blue-Green Algae Bloom At Paint Lake

The Township of Lake of Bays has been notified by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) the algae bloom impacting Paint Lake has dissipated. The Water Quality Advisory has now been lifted.

The Township of Lake of Bays has been notified by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) that laboratory analysis has confirmed the presence of a blue-green algae bloom impacting the northwest end of Paint Lake, Lake of Bays Township (Bay near HWY 117 and Speers Road area).

The SMDHU and the MECP (Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks) will continue to monitor the lake and updates will be shared as they are made available at www.smdhu.org/algae.