Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:

Wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

Toonie to golf ball size hail.

Localized heavy downpours.

Timing:

Late this afternoon into this evening.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.