Staff Member Assaulted At Algonquin Provincial Park

One person has been charged after an incident at Algonquin Park.

On July 24, 2023, just after 9:30 a.m.,Killaloe OPP responded to an assault call for service involving an individual and park staff at Rock Lake Campground in Algonquin Provincial Park.

As a result of police investigation, 26-year-old Steven Szabo of West Elgin, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Assault peace officer; and,

· Resist peace officer

The accused was released from custody with a court date scheduled on September 13, 2023.