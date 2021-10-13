Community Organizations Invited To Apply For Funding Opportunities

Applications are invited from community groups and organizations for grant funding under the Terence Haight Financial Assistance Program.

The Terence Haight Financial Assistance program was established by the Town of Gravenhurst Council to provide limited financial assistance to community groups and organizations within the municipality to assist with activities, special events or with an improvement to the organization’s existing assets. This support is in recognition of the value of these organizations to the well-being of the community.

Details of the program and application information are available by visiting: www.gravenhurst.ca/communityfunding

Completed and SIGNED applications should be submitted via email to cathy.ley@gravenhurst.ca OR by Mail: ATTN: Terence Haight Financial Assistance Program – Town of Gravenhurst, 3-5 Pineridge Gate, Gravenhurst ON P1P 1Z3 no later than Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

“Terence Haight was a leader and a visionary and would rather have seen his lifetime savings used for a long-term vision rather than just providing a short-term solution.” – Pastor, John Lemire. For more information about Terence Haight and this annual grant opportunity please visit www.gravenhurst.ca/communityfunding