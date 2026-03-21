Community Awareness Event To Highlight Human Trafficking And Online Luring In Muskoka

Community members are invited to attend a free human trafficking and safety awareness event on Thursday, May 7 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the Active Living Centre

in Huntsville.

Presented by Timea’s Cause Inc., Rotary People of Action Huntsville, Muskoka Victim

Services, Family Connexions, and the District of Muskoka. The event will bring together

youth, parents, and community members for an important educational conversation about

human trafficking, online luring, and prevention.

The evening will feature Timea E. Nagy, a best-selling author, internationally recognized

advocate, and survivor of human trafficking. Since 2009, Nagy has educated more than one million people worldwide, assisted in over 500 police investigations, and supported

hundreds of survivors and their families through her advocacy and outreach work.

While human trafficking may not always be visible within smaller communities, experts note that many regions sit along key transportation corridors and that online luring can occur anywhere. This session aims to provide practical information on recognizing warning signs, understanding how traffickers target victims online, and how awareness can play an

important role in prevention.

“This event is about education and awareness,” organizers say. “By bringing a survivor

educator, community organizations, and residents together, we hope to provide people with

the knowledge they need to recognize risks and help keep our children, youth and community

safe.”

The presentation is designed to be age-appropriate for both youth and adults. Attendees will leave with a better understanding of the warning signs of trafficking, online safety

considerations, and resources available to those who may need support.

The event is free to attend; however, registration is required as seating is limited

Register here:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/eyes-wide-open-free-human-trafficking-awareness-and

education-tickets-1981430833963

Event Details

Active Living Centre, Huntsville

Thursday, May 7

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

For more information about the event, please contact:

Darlene Rosa

Timea’s Cause Inc.

Info@timeascause.com Phone: (Text only) 416 809-191