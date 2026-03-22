Georgian Bay General Hospital Team Shows Heart During Team Giving Week 

From February 23–27, 2026, the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation proudly celebrated its sixth annual Team Giving Week, recognizing the generosity of GBGH team members who choose to give back to the hospital where they work.

This year’s campaign resulted in an incredible $56,000 in annual financial pledges, with 158 team members from GBGH participating. These contributions help ensure the hospital has the vital equipment, technology, and resources needed to deliver excellent care to patients and families throughout North Simcoe.

“Team Giving Week is an inspiring reminder of how deeply our staff care about the patients and community they serve, and a powerful expression of the Foundation’s We See You campaign,” says Robyn Kaczanowski, Community Giving Officer, GBGH Foundation. “When GBGH team members give, they are recognizing the needs of their patients, their colleagues, and their workplace, and choosing to be part of the solution.”

For many staff members, giving is personal.

“The departments I work in require a lot of equipment,” says Erin Kominek, GBGH team member. “Donating to the GBGH Foundation is meaningful to me because I see the impact it makes firsthand. I see that these resources improve patient care, quality and safety. My colleagues and I rely on the generosity of the community, and I want to do my part too. I can see my investments making a difference every day, and that feels so rewarding.”

The GBGH Foundation extends heartfelt thanks to the many local businesses and individuals who showed up for Team Giving Week with generous donations of prizes, snacks, and treats for hospital staff. In the spirit of the We See You campaign, these gestures helped ensure team members felt recognized and supported for the care they give every day. Special thanks to Morden Construction, the 2026 Team Giving Week Sponsor, whose generosity helped bring moments of connection and encouragement throughout the week. Domino’s Pizza Midland and The Boathouse Eatery also helped make the celebration extra special by donating meals for staff.

Through the We See You: Inside & Out campaign, the GBGH Foundation is focused on supporting the hospital’s highest priorities, ensuring staff have the tools, technology, and spaces they need to deliver safe, compassionate, and excellent care. Team Giving Week reflects the heart of this campaign—a shared commitment to seeing people, responding with purpose, and investing in a stronger future of health care for our community.

To learn more about the We See You campaign, visit: https://weseeyougbgh.ca/