Border Officer Charged After Truck Full Of Drugs Crosses Into Ontario

Federal Policing – Central Region Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Officer who is employed at the Queenston-Lewiston port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

The investigation began after CBSA shared information with the RCMP concerning a border services officer. As a result of the RCMP investigation, Daniel Notarianni was arrested in January 2026, after it was determined that he did not follow CBSA policy and a transport truck and trailer were allowed into Canada containing contraband. The transport truck contained millions of dollars worth of opium, cannabis products, and tobacco. The transport truck driver, Abhishek Abhishek, was also arrested and has been charged.

RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region, Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity executed a warrant for arrest on Daniel Notarianni on March 6, 2026, and both subjects have been charged with:

Conspiracy to Import Schedule I pursuant to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and committing the offence under section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code ;

and committing the offence under section 465(1)(c) of the ; Trafficking a controlled substance pursuant to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Importation of Schedule I pursuant to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking pursuant to section 11(1) of the Cannabis Act (3 counts);

(3 counts); Distribution of Schedule I pursuant to section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act (3 counts);

(3 counts); Transportation and possession of tobacco for the purpose of sale pursuant to section 121.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

Notarianni is expected to appear in court on March 23, 2026, while Abhishek is expected to appear in court on April 9, 2026. Both will appear at the Welland Courthouse.

“This investigation highlights the strength of the partnership between the RCMP and the CBSA in maintaining a secure border. When the CBSA brought this information forward, our members were able to respond quickly and carry out a careful, impartial investigation. The charges announced today reflect our commitment to upholding the law with integrity and consistency.”

– Superintendent Dale Foote, OIC Border Integrity, Federal Policing – Central Region

Report Suspicious Activity

If you have information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession – or wish to report other criminal activity – please contact:

RCMP in Ontario: 1-800-387-0020

CBSA Border Watch Line (confidential): 1-888-502-9060

Crime Stoppers (anonymous): 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)