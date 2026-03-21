Anonymous Donor Recognizes Georgian Bay General Hospital Staff During Busy Start To 2026

The new year has brought sustained periods of exceptionally high patient volumes across the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Emergency Department and inpatient units, and one community member is stepping up to recognize the GBGH Team for their tireless efforts. Following the busy Family Day weekend, an anonymous donor graciously supplied Domino’s Pizza and cookies for everyone working at GBGH.

Amid challenging winter travel conditions and the heightened demands of cold, flu, and virus season, GBGH’s dedicated teams continue to deliver compassionate, patient‑centred care. Even while operating between 120-145% capacity for multiple weeks, the team continued to go above and beyond to ensure every individual felt supported and well cared for.

“The GBGH crew shows up every single day with incredible professionalism, compassion, and resilience — even during periods of extreme pressure,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “Acts of generosity like this remind our teams that their efforts are seen and deeply appreciated. We are so grateful to this anonymous donor for helping to recognize the vital role the GBGH team plays in caring for our community.”

Although choosing to remain anonymous, the donor was willing to share what inspired this special gift.

“During these challenging times, the entire GBGH Crew is working so hard around the clock. I wanted to find a way to show our respect and appreciation to the dedicated teams at the hospital that always make the impossible possible for our community. Their efforts and sacrifices to provide vital health care services are so important, and their impact doesn’t go unnoticed.”

The donor added: “Often in life, it’s the little things that matter. Even the simplest things can make a significant impact in someone’s day – something as simple as a thank you in the form of an unexpected warm meal during a busy shift.”

Others interested in showing support and appreciation for the team at GBGH can make a donation through the Foundation’s Heartfelt Thanks program, recognizing individuals and teams for their care and compassion. To learn more, visit: https://gbghf.ca/heartfeltthanks/