Water Ski And Wakeboard Canada Names 2026 Canadian National Water Ski Team

World Champions and international medalists headline Canada’s national team roster

Water Ski and Wakeboard Canada (WSWC) has announced the athletes selected to the 2026 Canadian National Water Ski Team. These athletes earned their selection through strong performances at national and international competitions and will represent Canada throughout the upcoming season.

The Canadian National Water Ski Team program recognizes athletes from across several tiers based on competitive results and international rankings. The 2026 team features multiple world champions, record holders, and rising international stars.

“Canada continues to produce some of the best water ski athletes in the world, and this year’s national team reflects both the strength and depth of our high-performance program,” said Kyle Hunter, High-Performance Director & Sport Coordinator for Water Ski and Wakeboard Canada. “We are proud of the performances these athletes delivered last season and look forward to supporting them as they represent Canada on the international stage throughout 2026.”

Several athletes delivered standout performances during the 2025 season.

Jaimee Bull of North Bay, ON, continued her dominance in Women’s Slalom, becoming a three-time and three-peat World Champion. Bull also secured the Waterski Pro Tour Championship in 2025.

Ryan Dodd of Olds, AB, a five-time World Champion and current world record holder in Men’s Jump, placed second at the 2025 IWWF World Waterski Championships. Dodd also recently captured the 2026 Moomba Masters Men’s Jump title, adding another major victory to his career.

Dorien Llewellyn, originally from Lake Worth, FL, with family roots in Innisfail, AB, is the reigning Men’s Overall World Champion. At the 2025 IWWF World Waterski Championships, Llewellyn also earned bronze in Men’s Jump.

Charlie Ross of Winter Garden, FL, who trains in Muskoka, ON during the summer, continued his rise in Men’s Slalom in 2025. Charlie is the two-time and reigning U21 World Champion, finished second in Men’s Slalom at the 2025 IWWF World Waterski Championships, and is the U21 world record holder. Most recently, he captured his second consecutive Moomba Masters Men’s Slalom title.

Neilly Ross, Charlie’s sister, also from Winter Garden, FL, and training in Muskoka during the summer months, is the reigning Women’s Trick World Champion. She recently finished second in Women’s Trick at the 2026 Moomba Masters.

Several other athletes on the 2026 team have also achieved significant success on the international stage. Whitney McClintock-Rini of Cambridge, Ontario is a nine-time World Champion and multiple-time Pan Am Games medalist. Hannah Stopnicki of Montreal, Quebec is the reigning U21 World Champion in Women’s Trick. Cole McCormick, originally from Dundee, Florida with family roots in Kitchener, Ontario, placed third in Men’s Slalom at the 2025 Masters, after winning the event the previous year. Stephen Neveu of Calgary, Alberta is a multiple-time professional event podium finisher, Pan Am Games silver medalist, and World Championships bronze medalist in Men’s Slalom. Paige Pigozzi, from Florida with family roots in Kingston, ON, is a multiple time Pan Am Games medalist and professional event podium finisher.

The 2026 Canadian National Water Ski Team reflects both experienced international competitors and emerging athletes who continue to elevate Canada’s presence on the world stage.

The athletes selected to the 2026 Canadian National Water Ski Team are:

Tier 1

Jaimee Bull – North Bay, ON

Ryan Dodd – Olds, AB

Dorien Llewellyn – Lake Worth, FL (family from Innisfail, AB)

Charlie Ross – Winter Garden, FL (trains in Muskoka, ON during the summer)

Neilly Ross – Winter Garden, FL (trains in Muskoka, ON during the summer)

Tier 2

Whitney Rini – Cambridge, ON

Paige Pigozzi – Clermont, FL (family from Kingston, ON)

Tier 4

Olivia Chute – Fall River, NS

Cole McCormick – Dundee, FL (family from Kitchener, ON)

Tier 5

Hannah Stopnicki – Montreal, QC

Tier 6

Thomas Daigle – Saint-Hippolyte, QC

Carter Lucas – Saskatoon, SK

Stephen Neveu – Calgary, AB

These athletes will compete at major national and international competitions throughout the 2026 season, representing Canada at professional tour stops and international championships.