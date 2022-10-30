Coldwater And Brechin Residents One Step Closer To Collecting Lottery Prize

A group of 26 from The Greater Toronto Area is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $1,000,000 from the Lotto Max draw on May 31, 2022.
The members of the group are:
Ernesto Diaz Herryman of Hamilton
Christopher Cote of Mississauga
David Fox of Ancaster
Deepakkumar Prajapati of Mississauga
Fitzwilliam Ramsook of Milton
Gary Randall of Oakville
Gary St. Onge of Oakville
Gregory Hunter of Mississauga
Gregory May of Hamilton
Hanif Remani of Hamilton
Hiran Patel of Brampton
Jacob Sherrit of Brantford
James Madley Ancaster
John Happy of Oakville
John Taylor of Coldwater
John-Paul McGrath of Hamilton
Kevin Soy of North York
Matthew Konstantinou of Mount Hope
Nileshkumar Babaria of Mississauga
Richard Groulx of Burlington
Sana Rouhani of Brechin
Selwyn Ramjohn of Mississauga
Shayne Coutto of Hamilton
Stephen Yonev of Stoney Creek
Svyatoslav Shchupak of Binbrook
Timothy Taylor of Hamilton
As John Happy’s daughter worked for an authorized OLG retailer at the time of the ticket purchase, this claim falls within OLG’s definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.
The prize will be paid to the claimants on November 27, 2022, pending no additional claims prior to that date.
It is OLG’s goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.
The ticket was purchased at Husky on King Street in Stoney Creek.
For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.