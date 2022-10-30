Coldwater And Brechin Residents One Step Closer To Collecting Lottery Prize

A group of 26 from The Greater Toronto Area is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $1,000,000 from the Lotto Max draw on May 31, 2022.

The members of the group are:

Ernesto Diaz Herryman of Hamilton

Christopher Cote of Mississauga

David Fox of Ancaster

Deepakkumar Prajapati of Mississauga

Fitzwilliam Ramsook of Milton

Gary Randall of Oakville

Gary St. Onge of Oakville

Gregory Hunter of Mississauga

Gregory May of Hamilton

Hanif Remani of Hamilton

Hiran Patel of Brampton

Jacob Sherrit of Brantford

James Madley Ancaster

John Happy of Oakville

John Taylor of Coldwater

John-Paul McGrath of Hamilton

Kevin Soy of North York

Matthew Konstantinou of Mount Hope

Nileshkumar Babaria of Mississauga

Richard Groulx of Burlington

Sana Rouhani of Brechin

Selwyn Ramjohn of Mississauga

Shayne Coutto of Hamilton

Stephen Yonev of Stoney Creek

Svyatoslav Shchupak of Binbrook

Timothy Taylor of Hamilton

As John Happy’s daughter worked for an authorized OLG retailer at the time of the ticket purchase, this claim falls within OLG’s definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimants on November 27, 2022, pending no additional claims prior to that date.

It is OLG’s goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at Husky on King Street in Stoney Creek.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.