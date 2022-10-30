Georgian Manor Will Become Specialized Unit For People With Dementia

The Ontario government is investing $5.91 million to create four new Behavioural Specialized Units (BSU) at long-term care homes in Ajax, Penetanguishene and Scarborough. These additional units will provide more vulnerable long-term care residents with complex care needs like dementia with safe, quality care in the comfort of a home instead of a hospital.

“Our government is expanding the number of specialized beds at long-term care homes so residents who have unique care needs for conditions like dementia can get the care they deserve while avoiding unnecessary hospitalization,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “This is one more way we are taking action to ensure Ontarians have access to more connected, convenient care, while reducing capacity pressures in our hospitals.”

The new BSU investments are:

$1.12 million for a 16-bed BSU at Lakeridge Gardens in Ajax, operated by Lakeridge Health;

$1.03 million for a 16-bed BSU at Georgian Manor Home for the Aged in Penetanguishene, operated by Simcoe County;

$1.55 million for a 15-bed BSU at Bendale Acres in Scarborough, operated by the City of Toronto; and

$2.21 million for a 32-bed BSU at Extendicare Rouge Valley in Scarborough, operated by Extendicare Canada Inc.

The four new BSUs with 79 specialized beds build on the government’s previous investment of 62 specialized beds in three existing BSUs at other locations throughout the province.

These units within long-term care homes specialize in care for individuals with complex behaviours like dementia by providing increased staffing, a tailored environment, focused behavioural assessment and enhanced care planning.

People with complex behaviours like dementia are often more difficult to place in long-term care homes because of the specialized care required to support them. Expanding the number of BSU beds helps increase the number of complex Alternate Level of Care hospital patients and community members who can get the care they need in long-term care homes and avoid hospitalization.

The government’s transformation of health and long-term care is part of the Plan to Stay Open: Health System Stability and Recovery, and aims to provide a more stable and better-connected health care system for Ontarians, while keeping our province and economy open. The plan is built on five strategic goals, which include preserving our hospital capacity and providing the right care in the right place.