Clear Lake Brewery Are The Muskoka Men’s Basketball League Champions

Friends and family gathered at Huntsville High School on Monday night to cheer on their favourite teams in final round basketball playoff action.

In a hard fought game, Clear Lake Brewing Company beat Raptors 705 Unity Group Financial winning 69 to 52 to become the new 2021-2022 Muskoka Men’s Basketball League Champions.

Clear Lake Brewing Company team photo attached (backrow left to right) Cole Ruddell, James Hills, Nathan Jenner, Brent Parsons, Ben Fuller and Chris Nikiforuk (kneeling left to right) Lisa Gillan and Jacob Dickinson (missing from photo Ryan MacDonald)

“Thank you for all your support this season posting our game results.”