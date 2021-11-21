Cheers To Earning Aeroplan Points At The LCBO

Aeroplan, Canada’s leading travel loyalty program, and the LCBO, one of the world’s largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, are pleased to announce that Aeroplan members can now earn points when shopping at LCBO retail stores across Ontario.

Starting today, Aeroplan members will earn one Aeroplan point for every $4 spent at LCBO retail stores, in addition to bonus points on promotional offers. To earn Aeroplan points in LCBO retail stores, simply present a physical or digital Aeroplan membership card at checkout.

Aeroplan points can be redeemed for travel to more than 1,300 destinations across the globe, as well as for hotels, car rentals, and merchandise, and LCBO Gift Cards, which will soon be available starting at just 1,000 Aeroplan points for a $10 LCBO Gift Card in the Aeroplan eStore.

“This is an exciting day for our members in Ontario,” said Scott O’Leary, Vice President, Aeroplan at Air Canada. “Together with the LCBO, we can’t wait to deliver on a new world of possibilities for our members.”

“We’re delighted to launch Aeroplan as a way to provide rewarding and personalized offerings to our customers and suppliers,” said Vanda Provato, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, LCBO. “This launch is particularly timely given that we are in the holiday season and many customers are looking for the perfect choice to make moments great.”

In celebration of the launch, join Aeroplan by November 28, 2021, and earn 250 bonus points on your first LCBO retail store purchase. If you are a new or existing member, spend $50 or more at a LCBO retail store by November 28, 2021, and earn double the points. If you are not yet an Aeroplan member, joining is easy at aircanada.com/join.

Currently, Aeroplan members can only earn Aeroplan points for purchases made in LCBO retail stores. In the future, Aeroplan members will have the ability to earn Aeroplan points for online or in-app purchases.

For more information about this partnership, and our launch offers, please visit: www.aircanada.com/lcbo.

SOURCE Air Canada