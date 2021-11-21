Bracebridge OPP Seeking Help To ID Suspects

Officers with the Bracebridge OPP are investigating a theft which occurred in the Town of Gravenhurst and are asking the public for assistance with identifying two female suspects.

On November 18th, 2021 two females entered a business on Brock Street in the Town of Gravenhurst and left with a quantity of items without paying. A photograph of the two suspects is included and suspect 1 is described as a white female, approximately 5’5″ tall with shoulder length light brown hair; suspect 2 is described as a white female, approximately 5’10” tall with long dark hair.

Anyone with information may call Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.