Prepare For A Treacherous Commute This Morning

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Weather advisory continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Snow squalls will develop off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron early this morning and persist through the morning commute.

These snow squalls will develop in the wake of a cold front and will bring rapidly accumulating snowfall along with reduced visibilities at times. Strong winds near the shores of Georgian Bay will also aid in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow.

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are expected with locally up to 15 cm possible in areas experiencing the most intense squalls. The squalls will move out through the afternoon.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Emergency crews have responded to several collisions on Monday morning.