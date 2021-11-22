Snow Squalls For Some Areas Today Into Tonight With 15-25 cm By Tuesday Morning

Snow squalls expected today into tonight.

Snow squall warning issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Snow squall warning continued for:

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County

Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are expected by Tuesday morning with areas experiencing persistent snow squalls possibly reaching 30 cm.

Strong northwesterly wind gusts up to 70 km/h will also aid in reducing visibilities due to localized blowing snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511 or call 5-1-1.

Snow squalls will dissipate Tuesday morning.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Weather advisory continued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning.

Snow squalls will persist through this morning. These snow squalls will bring rapidly accumulating snowfall along with reduced visibilities at times due to strong winds and blowing snow. As a result, travel will be difficult at times this morning. Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are expected with locally up to 15 cm possible in areas experiencing the most intense squalls.

The snow squalls are forecast to move out of the area this afternoon.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.