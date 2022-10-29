Check Out ‘Once Upon A Hero’ At The Huntsville Library

) The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) and Huntsville Public Library are excited to present ‘Once Upon a Hero’, a fun-filled family event that takes you from the castles to the skies with your favourite superheroes and princesses!

‘Once Upon a Hero’ will be an immersive experience at the Huntsville Public Library where everyone can meet their favourite heroes and princesses in person! There will be live performances, story time in Storybook Corner, photo opportunities with all the heroes and princesses, and crafts for all ages!

HTC President Lauren Rodrigues says they are excited to partner with the library to offer this amazing opportunity for families.

“This will be a fun and affordable event with something for every member of the family to enjoy! It’s an amazing and magical kick off to the busy holiday season!” says Rodrigues.

Cara McQueen the Community Engagement Coordinator at HPL says, “The Huntsville Public Library is thrilled to launch a new partnership with the Huntsville Theatre Company by bringing this one-of-a-kind performance and family event to the community. Developing an understanding and appreciation of visual and performing arts promotes artistic literacy. HPL is excited to offer opportunities for the community to experience the arts in all its forms”.

‘Once Upon a Hero’ will take place Saturday November 19th, 2022 at the Huntsville Public Library. There are two time slots families can choose from, either 10am-12pm or 1-3pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for Children & Youth or $25 for a Family Pass. They can be purchased at www.huntsvilletheatre.org. For any further inquiries, please email huntsvilletheatrecompany@gmail.com.