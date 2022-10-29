The 46th Annual Bala Santa Claus Parade Call For Floats

After two years of running a virtual parade, the Bala Santa Claus Parade is back in person.

Always the first parade stop for Santa in Muskoka, the parade runs Saturday, November 12, starting from 1 pm at Bala Falls Road across Bala to Burgess Street before turning left on Burgess, left on Victoria and left on Maple.

All the organizers need now, led by Committee Chair Sara Cousineau, is for people to sign up their floats. There’s a float application at SantaVisits.ca or you can call the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce with your information. Cousineau needs to know if you have an actual float, if you’re walking and if you have music with your parade entry.

According to parade volunteer Norah Fountain, the only criteria for floats is that there can be no pretend Santas as there’s only the real Santa on the final float, and candy can not be thrown from floats for safety reasons.

Following the parade, parents and children can enjoy free skating at the Bala arena. So sharpen those skates, put on your best smiles for Santa and we’ll see you at the parade. There will also be a chance for photos with Santa at Pratt’s Lawncare, where you can also shop their holiday marketplace featuring different vendors between November 11 and November 20.

This year’s parade is being presented by these funding partners: the Debes Family Foundation, Ontario Power Generation, the Township of Muskoka Lakes and the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact:

Sara Cousineau, Parade Committee Chair

balasantaparade@gmail.com

or Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce

705 706 2122 E: admin@muskokalakeschamber.ca