Charges Laid After A Break And Enter At A Home In Pointe Au Baril

The West Parry Sound OPP assisted by members of the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) responded to a break and enter in progress (Nov 28, 2021 at 12:45 am) at a home on South Shore Road, Pointe Au Baril, in Archipelago Township.

Further investigation revealed that the residence had been entered, keys taken and a pick-up truck stolen. With the assistance of tracking device, OPP and APS officers located the vehicle on Highway 69 south of Point Au Baril. After speaking with the driver officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.

Jason Iverson, 40 years of age, from Espanola, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Break and enter dwelling house

Theft over $5000

Theft under $5000

Possession of break in instruments

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000,

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime knowing its possession is unauthorized

Mischief under $5000.00

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Fail to comply with a probation order

The accused remains in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 16, 2021.