Building Ontario With Investments In Small, Rural, And Northern Communities

Province supports economic growth and job creation with additional funding for critical infrastructure in Parry Sound – Muskoka

The Government of Ontario announced its investment of $13,634,772 to help build and repair local infrastructure in Parry Sound – Muskoka.

This funding is part of the government’s expansion of the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF), which will invest an additional $1 billion over the next five years in municipal infrastructure in Ontario’s 424 small, rural, and northern communities. This multi-year funding will bring the government’s total investment to nearly $2 billion and will help build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure in communities across the province.

“Small, rural, and northern municipalities face unique challenges and need support to keep their communities running,” said Parry Sound – Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. “I am pleased to see that the Government of Ontario is investing to provide stability and predictability in our communities. This will ensure that vital infrastructure can be repaired, built, and modernized in municipalities across Parry Sound – Muskoka.”

Funding allocations are based on a formula that recognizes the different needs and economic situations of each community. The annual funding allocations for the Parry Sound – Muskoka region are as follows:

Armour will receive $176,932 in 2022, increased from $87,003 in 2021. Bracebridge will receive $576,308 in 2022, increased from $246,774 in 2021. Burk’s Falls will receive $261,989 in 2022, increased from $130,463 in 2021. Carling will receive $100,000 in 2022, increased from $50,000 in 2021. Georgian Bay will receive $165,033 in 2022, increased from $61,249 in 2021. Gravenhurst will receive $998,054 in 2022, increased from $110,245 in 2021. Huntsville will receive $747,894 in 2022, increased from $337,498 in 2021. Joly will receive $100,000 in 2022, increased from $50,000 in 2021. Kearney will receive $153,227 in 2022, increased from $86,630 in 2021. Lake of Bays will receive $205,854 in 2022, increased from $87,640 in 2021. Machar will receive $100,000 in 2022, increased from $50,000 in 2021. Magnetawan will receive $198,604 in 2022, increased from $68,261 in 2021. McDougall will receive $334,659 in 2022, increased from $149,179 in 2021. McKellar will receive $149,500 in 2022, increased from $54,514 in 2021. McMurrich-Monteith will receive $100,000 in 2022, increased from $50,000 in 2021. Muskoka will receive $6,001,856 in 2022, increased from $2,616,152 in 2021. Muskoka Lakes will receive $520,194 in 2022, increased from $196,177 in 2021. Parry Sound will receive $1,444,350 in 2022, increased from $746,185 in 2021. Perry will receive $100,000 in 2022, increased from $50,000 in 2021. Ryerson will receive $100,000 in 2022, increased from $50,000 in 2021. Seguin will receive $343,131 in 2022, increased from $162,321 in 2021. South River will receive $100,000 in 2022, increased from $50,000 in 2021. Strong will receive $158,224 in 2022, increased from $78,626 in 2021. Sundridge will receive $148,635 in 2022, increased from $73,322 in 2021. The Archipelago will receive $250,328 in 2022, increased from $111,775 in 2021. Whitestone will receive $100,000 in 2022, increased from $50,000 in 2021.

These OCIF investments are part of the 2021 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Build Ontario, which highlights the government’s commitment to support communities during this uncertain economic period. It is part of the government’s plan for recovery driven by economic growth and investment in all municipalities across Ontario.

Through this investment, the Government of Ontario is providing the largest OCIF increase since the start of the program. These investments will help build and repair highways, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and housing, as well as improve access to high-speed internet, while incorporating innovative technologies at every stage. In doing so, this funding will create jobs and support workers, businesses, and families alike.