Chambers Launch Found It In Muskoka

Ever wondered if you can find a specific item or service right here in Muskoka? Well, the Chambers of Commerce of Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Muskoka Lakes are here to say, Yes, You Can!

“As Chambers, we often hear stories of great service, amazing products, and wonderful businesspeople who give back to our communities,” says Sandy Lockhart, Executive Director of the Gravenhurst Chamber. “So when the Ontario Chamber of Commerce offered us a chance to tell these stories and to invest directly into our community, we jumped at it.”

“It’s great when a store owner greets you by name,” she continues “or when you find out a business sponsors your neighbour child’s soccer team.” There are so many reasons why people choose to do business locally instead of heading down the highway.”

The Found It In Muskoka campaign includes your friends and neighbours on video talking about how important it is to look locally for goods and services – and how you might be surprised to find what’s right in your own backyard. It even includes taking residents on shopping tours, like one on Friday, November 12) highlighting Gravenhurst.

Led by the Gravenhurst Chamber, the south Muskoka Chamber project was chosen from several applications for funding by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce because of its creativity in supporting locally, differently. As a result, hundreds of local businesses will see money spent directly with them.

As it is a Chamber funded project, the focus is on Chamber Member businesses.

“We are pleased to be working with our Chamber Members to showcase what they have to offer everyone,” says Brenda Rhodes, Executive Director of the Bracebridge Chamber. “Once you go looking, I think you’ll be amazed at what you can find in South Muskoka! This campaign reminds us that you really can “Find It In Muskoka” and you don’t need to go on-line. Unsure if you can find the product you want? Just call your local Chamber and ask. We believe 99.9% of the time you can find it.”

The community can help, too. Watch for Found It In Muskoka stories on your social media feeds and share them. And when you make a local purchase, please tell your businesses that you’re proud to have “Found It In Muskoka”.

It’s important to keep lifting each other up, says Norah Fountain, Executive Director of the Muskoka Lakes Chamber. “Even those who were hurting the most during the pandemic have gone out of their way to help their corner stores and restaurants survive. Found It In Muskoka builds on that community spirit. We’re going to make a big splash and drive home the message that it’s all right here.”

The Chambers thank the Ontario Chamber of Commerce for selecting their project for funding from many submitted from across the province.