CGMH Celebrates Employees And Physicians Through The Board Awards Of Excellence And Shares Annual Report With Community

The annual Board Awards of Excellence provides the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) Board of Directors with an opportunity to recognize and honour the outstanding performance, and achievements of employees and physicians within CGMH.

The Board of Directors present the awards annually to individuals or teams for projects that recognize achievements under the hospital’s strategic pillars of Patient Experience, Innovation, Partnerships and Our People.

Congratulations to this year’s Board Awards of Excellence recipients!

“On behalf of the Board of Directors we are so appreciative of the efforts from the entire CGMH Team this past year. Congratulations to those who were recognized for their outstanding achievements that have helped CGMH move towards its vision of providing Outstanding Care – For Life,” says Barry Goodwin, Board Chair.

You can read more about each of the above initiatives and further achievements in Collingwood General and Marine Hospital’s 2022/23 Annual Report to the Community, in addition to reports from the Hospital’s Board Chair, President and CEO and Chief of Staff.