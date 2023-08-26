OPP Find Impaired Driver At RIDE Check In Port Carling

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a local person with impaired driving after conducting a RIDE program.

On Saturday morning August 26, 2023, at 1:30 a.m. police were conducting a RIDE program on Medora Street in Port Carling and had an interaction with a motorist that led to a further investigation for impaired driving.

Police have subsequently charged 28-year-old Kristen Pilon of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired CC 320, Over 80 CC 320 and Possession of a Schedule I Substance -Cocaine.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 3, 2023 to answer to her charges.

