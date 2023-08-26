CRTC Announces Plan To Implement Online News Act

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

With the adoption of the Online News Act (Bill C-18), the CRTC is sharing its plan for setting up the bargaining framework for fair negotiations between news organizations in Canada and the largest online platforms.

The CRTC will launch a public consultation this fall to gather views. All comments received will form part of the public record and inform the CRTC’s decision. Everyone who is interested should check out the CRTC’s plan and participate in the upcoming consultation.

The CRTC will: oversee negotiations once the bargaining framework is in place; and publish an annual report prepared by an independent auditor on its website on the impact of the Online News Act .



