Huntsville Launches Fall Art, Culture & Recreation Guide

The Town of Huntsville has launched the fall edition of the digital Art, Culture & Recreation Guide, outlining all the great ways to keep busy this autumn in Huntsville. For registered programs, online and in-person registration opens on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:30 am. Registration for programs through the Huntsville Public Library opens on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:30 am.

Fall Program Highlights

Immerse yourself in Huntsville’s vibrant arts and culture scene with the fall lineup at Algonquin Theatre. Some of the anticipated shows include We Walk the Line – Tribute to Johnny Cash on October 14, Hawksley Workman on October 26, and Abbamania and Special Guests on November 25.

Looking for some spooky Hallowe’en plans? Visit the Canada Summit Centre on October 28 for a Little Monsters Hallowe’en Craft; costumes are encouraged! On October 31, walk The Great Pumpkin Trail at Muskoka Heritage Place! This event is fun for the whole family, providing a safe and traffic-free trick-or-treat experience.

Join the Orange Shirt Day March and Gathering on September 30, the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, in honour of the victims and survivors of residential schools. Sacred Strength: Indigenous Ribbon Skirts Exhibit, curated by Hope Arises, is an Indigenous-led exhibit featured in the Art Atrium at the Canada Summit Centre until October 2. The Huntsville Public Library is hosting a workshop on ribbon skirts called Sewing the Indigenous Way on October 5, as well as an Author Talk with Waubgeshig Rice on November 23.

Make the best of good weather this autumn and try Town of Huntsville Tennis at Meadow Park or join the Huntsville Muskoka Pickleball Club at McCulley Robertson Recreation Park. For indoor activities to keep you active, register for one of the classes of the newly expanded dance, fitness, and music programs at the Active Living Centre. With four yoga programs and nine fitness programs being offered this fall, there’s a class for every fitness level. For the musically inclined, check out Ukulele 1 & 2 or Line Dancing or our Drop-in Jam Session on Friday mornings.

Get laced up for the start-up of skating and shinny programs this fall. Public Skate, Parent & Tot and Family Stick & Puck are great programs for the whole family. For some friendly on-ice competition, the Town of Huntsville offers Adult Shinny, Shinny For 55+, 65+, & 70+, and Women’s Shinny. Visit the guide for the full list of skating programs and ice schedule.

With the support of Mind-Aid, the Town of Huntsville is offering a two-day accredited Mental Health First Aid course for adults who interact with youth. The session is aimed at learning to recognize signs that someone is struggling and how to support youth mental health.

For more information about their programs or to set up a Town of Huntsville registration account, please visit Huntsville.ca.