Accelerating Improvements: Thunder Bridge Closure on West Road

The District of Muskoka has committed to accelerating work on Thunder Bridge in Huntsville, on Muskoka Road 2 (West Road).

The District is fast-tracking bridge expansion joint repairs and new, smooth approaches to the bridge, before our students start their journeys and the school year commences.

Addressing Bridge Repair Needs: Taking Action for Community Safety

We are taking action and fully closing the Thunder Bridge on Muskoka Road 2 (West Road) temporarily, so bridge repairs can be expedited. This action will ensure our community’s smooth travel and safety.

A full closure will alleviate an extended construction period. We want to relieve the community from the ongoing frustration caused by persistent, lengthy single lane restrictions – a full closure is expected next week.

If working under single-lane conditions, this work would take much longer to complete, inconveniencing motorists and back-to-school routes for an extended duration. The detour route in effect to avoid the area, is anticipated to take less time to navigate, than if the bridge was under single-lane conditions.

Thunder Bridge, West Road – (Near Pine Glenn Public School)

Full Closure: Week of August 28, 2023

Closure will take place no earlier than 7:00 am on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Detour signage has been installed to help motorists around the closure. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout construction.

No Perfect Time

We know there’s never a convenient moment for construction and repairs. But if we postpone, we face ongoing single-lane restrictions that prolong inconvenience and disrupt our students, school buses, and further delay us getting where we need to go.

It’s a short-term inconvenience for a long-term gain – smoother journeys and enhanced safety for everyone.

For more information about this work, and to stay updated on the progress, please visit our website at www.muskoka.on.ca/roads or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.